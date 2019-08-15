Kane Vincent-Young: Ipswich Town agree fee for Colchester United defender

Kane Vincent-Young was left out of the Colchester squad that beat Swindon in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

League One side Ipswich Town have agreed a fee with Colchester United for full-back Kane Vincent-Young, U's manager John McGreal has said.

Vincent-Young, 23, is now in talks with the Tractor Boys as they look to complete a deal.

He has made 125 appearances for League Two club Colchester since his senior debut for them in 2015.

"Since I've been here as manager he's been a real mainstay of how I want things from full-backs," McGreal said.

He told BBC Essex: "He'll be a tough one to replace, there's no question about that, because of how he performs, the athleticism and also what type of player and character he is."

If the move goes through, Vincent-Young will follow Sammie Szmodics (Bristol City) and Frankie Kent (Peterborough) in leaving Colchester this summer for clubs in higher divisions.