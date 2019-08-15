Jay Dasilva: Bristol City left-back sidelined for up to five months

Jay Dasilva played 32 games for Bristol City while on loan last term

Bristol City left-back Jay Dasilva will be out for up to five months with a stress fracture in his lower leg.

Dasilva, 21, had been expected to miss at least five weeks, but a scan showed the injury is worse than first thought.

The England Under-21 international joined the Robins on a permanent deal from Chelsea in June after spending last term on loan at Ashton Gate.

"That's a big loss really for the squad and team, but sometimes it's character building," said head coach Lee Johnson.

Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol: "It's caught us a bit blindsided - he's going to be out for four to five months.

"We've got players that can play in that position. (Pedro) Pereira can play left-back if needed and (Nathan) Baker at a push could go out there, even (Callum) O'Dowda could slot into that role and (Tommy) Rowe has been fantastic."