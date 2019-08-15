Elise Hughes: Wales striker signs first senior Everton Ladies deal

Everton striker Elise Hughes has been capped twice by Wales

Everton Ladies striker Elise Hughes has signed her first professional contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 18-year-old academy graduate's deal runs until the summer of 2021.

Hughes, who has already been capped twice by Wales, has been converted to a striker from a defender, with Everton awarding the Hawarden teenager the number nine shirt.

"For me to become a professional footballer is everything, it's what I've dreamed of as a kid," said Hughes.

"I've been an Evertonian for as long as I can remember. From the moment when I signed as a young kid to now, it's meant everything to me.

"I want to repay the faith in my manager [Willie Kirk] for giving me my first professional contract, I want to play as many games as I can and score goals for Everton."

Hughes has made 19 appearances for Everton and scored her first senior goal in last December's FA Continental Tyres Cup Merseyside derby win at Liverpool.