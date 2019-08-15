Reading Women: Madejski Stadium to host three games before Christmas

Reading Women's last match at the Madejsi Stadium ended in a 2-1 defeat by West Ham in February

Reading Women will play three matches at the Madejski Stadium before Christmas, including against Bristol City in the Women's Super League.

The Royals last played at the ground in February against West Ham United.

Bristol City will be the visitors to the Madejski Stadium on Sunday 17 November in the WSL.

Kelly Chambers' side will also host Lewes on Sunday 20 October and Crystal Palace on Thursday 21 November in the Continental Cup group stage.

