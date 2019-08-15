Shelley Kerr: Scotland manager regrets tearful team meeting

Media playback is not supported on this device Kerr regrets tearful Scotland meeting

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr admits she would "do things differently" in hindsight after players were reduced to tears at a meeting the day after they were knocked out of the World Cup.

Kerr admits that she, along with some of her backroom team, "had a few drinks" with dinner before the debrief.

Some players considered their Scotland futures after the meeting but Kerr insists the squad is fully behind her.

"There were a few hard and fast conversations," she told BBC Scotland.

"That will happen in a performance environment. On reflection would I do things differently? Yeah of course... maybe the timing because the emotions - certainly the circumstance - were so unique."

Scotland lost the opening two games of their first World Cup against England and Japan before conceding three in the final 16 minutes to draw 3-3 with Argentina when victory would have earned a last-16 place.

Kerr is understood to have blamed the players in a heated and emotional meeting in Paris the following day, but she denies suggestions that too much alcohol had been taken.

"The staff were working around the clock and the day after, when the tournament finished, myself and some of the staff went out for a meal and we had a few drinks," she said.

"You're on time off but of course I can see the perception."

The Scottish FA are aware of the matter and have had conversations with Kerr and certain players.

The governing body is believed to want all parties to get together before the next squad gathering with a view to clearing any lingering issues.

Kerr named her party on Thursday for the first Euro 2021 qualifier against Cyprus on 30 August, with injured duo Lana Clelland and Christie Murray the only two members of the World Cup squad not involved.

When asked about suggestions some teams had considered whether they wanted to be part of her plans, Kerr said she would "continue with the squad" that went to France.

"We'll address, we'll debrief," she said. "I've spoken to a lot of the players directly and indirectly and I've got a positive feeling about the Euros. That's what we need to focus on now."