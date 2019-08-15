La Liga: ITV win rights to air three live matches of new season

Barcelona won La Liga last season

ITV have announced they will broadcast three La Liga matches live on ITV4 at the start of the new season.

The broadcaster showed live top-flight Spanish matches at the end of last season after previous rights holders Eleven Sports cut short their agreement.

ITV will also show weekly La Liga highlights throughout the season on both ITV and ITV4.

Live coverage begins with Barcelona's trip to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Barcelona's first home game against Real Betis on 25 August will also be shown live, before Real Madrid's trip to Villarreal is aired on the following weekend (1 September).

BBC Sport understands that negotiations are ongoing between La Liga and ITV for the broadcast of live matches throughout the rest of the season.