Andy King: Rangers sign Leicester midfielder on season-long loan

Andy King watched Rangers' win over Midtjylland at Ibrox

Andy King said deciding to join Rangers from Leicester City on a season-long loan was "really easy".

The signing of midfielder King, who has 50 caps for Wales, was confirmed after Rangers' 3-1 Europa League third qualifying round win over Midtjylland.

The 30-year-old scored 62 goals in 379 games for Leicester and helped the club win the Premier League title in 2016.

"I'm delighted to be here; the size of the club and the manager speaks for itself," King told Rangers TV.

"I had a few options, but when a club the size of Rangers comes in, it makes the decision really easy.

"The manager is someone any midfielder growing up when I did looked to. And now I want to try and get as many tips and pointer from him."

King becomes Steven Gerrard's 10th signing this summer and the manager thanked Leicester - and manager Brendan Rodgers - for allowing the deal to happen.

He described the move as one that "made total sense in every shape and form".

"I know from a financial situation there is no way in the world we can bring Premier League players in here," Gerrard said. "But when this came up I wanted to get it done and get it done quick.

"It was a fantastic offer we had to grab. One, he is a winner, a Premier League winner. Two, because he has had numerous caps at international level.

"A lot of the guys are very young - they need leadership and guidance in the dressing room. So It was a no brainer."