Scottish League Cup: Test your Motherwell v Hearts knowledge

Motherwell Hearts

Motherwell and Hearts meet in the first of the Scottish League Cup last-16 ties on Friday.

While the two faced each other in this competition last year with the Edinburgh club winning 4-2, the pair served up a titanic battle in the previous League Cup meeting 14 years ago.

In February 2005, substitute Marc Fitzpatrick netted a dramatic extra-time winner to give Motherwell a 3-2 win at Easter Road to send them into the final, but can you name the starting line-ups for both teams?

You have five minutes (and some help)...

Can you name starting line-ups from classic Motherwell v Hearts League Cup tie?

Score: 0 / 22
05:00
You scored 0/22

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC