Nigeria's Chidozie Awaziem completes Leganes loan move

Chidozie Awaziem helped Nigeria finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Spanish club Leganes have completed the season-long loan signing of Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 22-year-old, who can also operate in a defensive-midfield role, will link up with compatriot Kenneth Omeruo at the La Liga side.

It's the third loan spell away from Porto for Awaziem, who played six of Nigeria's seven matches as they finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

"Every new move comes with a different challenge, but I love to challenge myself," Awaziem told BBC Sport.

"The Spanish League is exciting and watched by millions back home in Nigeria, so I am ready to do my best at Leganes."

BBC Sport understands there is no option to buy included in the deal, with both Porto and Awaziem seeing his long-term future at Estadio do Dragao.

Awaziem has come through the ranks at Porto and has also enjoyed loan spells at French side Nantes and most recently Turkey's Rizespor, where he played all 16 games as the struggling club made a dramatic turnaround in the second round to finish 11th and avoid relegation.

A product of El Kanemi Warriors Academy north-eastern Nigeria, he moved to Porto in summer 2014.

He has made 15 appearances for the first team including a Uefa Champions League debut against Galatasaray last season.

Awaziem, who has played extensively for the Porto youth side, has represented his country at Under-23 and senior level.

He has scored once in 11 appearances for the three-time African champions and is expected to play a huge part in his country's quest for a spot at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.