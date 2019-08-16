Newport County boss Michael Flynn eager for 'real atmosphere' against Plymouth

Newport beat Plymouth last season when they met in the Checkatrade Trophy

Manager Michael Flynn says Newport County's new recruits will experience the big-match atmosphere at Rodney Parade with Saturday's visit of League Two pacemakers Plymouth Argyle.

County will host Premier League side West Ham United in the Carabao Cup second round on 27 August.

Flynn believes the Plymouth game is ideal preparation for his newcomers.

"On Saturday they will get a taste of the real atmosphere Rodney Parade brings," Flynn said.

"Plymouth always travel well, have good supporters and are a big club - a very big club in this league.

"So its going to be a noisy afternoon. I am hoping we get 6000, we will see. It's one of those games where if we win its an unbelievable start, if we don't at least we only have to play them once more after this."

After the dramatic midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win at Gillingham, Flynn was delighted with the reward of a home tie against West Ham.

The club has benefitted hugely from lucrative runs in the FA Cup over the past two seasons, with Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester and Premier League champions Manchester City all having visited.

"It's massive. It's a big breadline for the club in the last few years. It has allowed us to move forward and try to make some plans to improve the club," he said.

"If we had not had the cup runs we would have been in a lot of trouble financially. The first one against Spurs cleared any lingering debts. Last year gave us profit and money in the bank.

"I want to try and get us out of this league, but its going to be tough. We have to try whatever we can to bring income into the football club and fortunately enough we have been lucky with the draw. We have got West Ham, because notoriously there is not much money in the Carabao Cup."