Swansea City boss Steve Cooper hopes to keep Andre Ayew and Borja

Borja scored in Swansea's opening day win over Hull

Steve Cooper hopes Andre Ayew and Borja will be part of his Swansea City squad throughout the season.

Ayew made an impressive return to Swansea colours in midweek, while Borja has started the first two league games of the Championship campaign.

But either man could still leave before the summer transfer window shuts.

"Until there's any sort of news or bridges to cross, we'll keep working with the players and getting ready for the next game," head coach Cooper said.

"Andre and Borja are the ones we get asked about but it goes for all the players really.

"There is no news at the moment and we're working very hard with all of the players every day."

Ghana captain Ayew was a club-record £18m signing in January 2018, but spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce following Swansea's relegation from the Premier League.

Borja has been on loan in his native Spain in the last two campaigns, having arrived in a £15.5m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2016.

They are believed to be the two highest earners at the Liberty Stadium, hence Swansea would consider letting them leave should offers come in.

Borja has been linked with another loan switch to his homeland, while there has been interest in Ayew from the Middle East.

Though the transfer window in English football's top two divisions closed last week, a number of other markets remain open.

When asked if Swansea could turn down offers for either Ayew or Borja, Cooper added: "I'm not sure. It's all hypothetical. Until you have those decisions to make, it's difficult to think one way or the other.

"They're two quality players who are training very well. They're showing the characteristics we want.

"They are part of the group and that's brilliant. The more quality players we are selecting from, the better."

Ayew scored twice in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Northampton, having come off the bench to make his first Swans appearance in 15 months.

Cooper hinted the forward is in contention for a start when Swansea host Preston North End on Saturday.

The Swans will look to make it 13 home Championship games unbeaten, having lost only once on their own patch - to Manchester City in the FA Cup - in 2019.

"If you can be strong at home that's obviously a good thing, but what we have to make sure is we control what's in front of us and not assume that because we're at home, we'll win," Cooper said.

Midfielder Tom Carroll is to play for the under-23s against Aston Villa on Monday after a long-standing hip problem.

Carroll's last Swans appearance was 10 months ago, while he played only twice after joining Villa on loan for the second half of last season because of the injury.