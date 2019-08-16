Ethiopia's under-15 side set for history in Eritrea

Ethiopia will face Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Rwanda in Eritrea at the Cecafa Under-15 Challenge Cup

Ethiopia's under-15 side are set to be the first team from the country to play in Eritrea since a war between the two nations began in 1998.

The team are set to take part in the inaugural east and central African regional championship, the Cecafa Under-15 Challenge Cup.

First up for Ethiopia will be Uganda in Group B on Saturday.

"It is like a family reunion for us," Ethiopia Football Federation press officer Bahiru Tilahun told BBC Sport.

"We are very excited for the the tournament in Eritrea.

"We have been separated for 20 and more years and we think this is a perfect opportunity to build a long lasting friendship with our brothers and sisters in Eritrea."

A peace deal was signed last year between Eritrea and Ethiopia that ended a bloody border dispute that began in 1998.

The two nations have been drawn in separate pools with Tanzania, South Sudan and Rwanda completing Group B.

The hosts Eritrea are in Group A for the tournament and will play Burundi, Kenya, Sudan and Somalia.

There could be a meeting between the two sides if they both progress to the latter stages of the tournament.

A proposed friendly match between the senior national teams of the two countries is yet to be organised despite an apparent willingness between the federations to play the game.