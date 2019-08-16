Cliftonville v Crusaders: Five classic north Belfast derbies that shaped Breslin v Baxter era

Crusaders' Gary McCutcheon battles with Cliftonville midfielder Barry Johnston during April 2013's Premiership clash

On Saturday, Cliftonville welcome Crusaders to Solitude for the first north Belfast derby of the season.

It's a game which virtually guarantees Irish League box office entertainment; an intoxicating mix of drama, despair and goals.

Recent encounters have not disappointed.

Last year, a David Cushley-inspired Crues brought the Reds to their knees as Stephen Baxter's men ran riot at Solitude on Boxing Day.

Two months earlier, Crusaders had edged a pulsating County Antrim Shield 4-3 after extra-time at Seaview, evoking memories of their scintillating 4-3 win in October 2016.

Gerard Lyttle and Barry Gray oversaw those Cliftonville teams, but neither manager established a rivalry as intense as the one Tommy Breslin shared with Baxter.

Breslin, who died earlier this month aged 58, faced Baxter 20 times during his four years at the Solitude helm.

As the Cliftonville and Crusaders prepare for the first north Belfast derby since Breslin's passing, we look back at five classic clashes which helped shape a memorable chapter in their rivalry.

Crusaders 2-2 Cliftonville (17 September, 2011)

Not for the first - or the last - time, the referee was the central protagonist during a tempestuous match.

The football wasn't bad, of course, with Stuart Dallas and David Rainey putting Crues in the driving seat at the break. Ciaran Caldwell's header got Cliftonville back into proceedings before referee Hugh Carvill unwittingly assumed centre stage.

He first failed to award a penalty when Crues 'keeper Sean O'Neill fouled Chris Scannell before sending Declan Caddell for an early bath after the midfielder's elbow on Scannell.

Stuart Dallas celebrates after scoring the opening goal in the 2-2 draw

Carvill then awarded Cliftonville a hugely controversial penalty despite Gareth McKeown's clean challenge on Scannell, allowing Caldwell to level the score from the spot.

Already angered, the Crues were further incensed when the referee ignored Ryan Catney's shove on Dallas, which sent the Northern Ireland international hurtling into the advertising hoarding.

With tempers flaring, Crues had O'Neill to thank after his impressive save from Ronan Scannell's effort ensured a sharing of the spoils.

Crusaders 3-2 Cliftonville (26 December, 2011)

It wasn't a happy first Christmas in the Cliftonville dugout for Breslin as star man Rory Donnelly moved to Swansea City before Crusaders edged this five-goal thriller on the Shore Road.

Having affirmed their title credentials with a ten-match winning streak, the Reds lost 2-1 at home to Coleraine (four days after the Bannsiders had knocked them out of the League Cup) and, although they bounced back with a 3-1 win over Donegal Celtic, Colin Coates' Boxing Day winner dealt a killer blow to Breslin's title aspirations.

Crusaders captain Colin Coates scored the winner against Cliftonville in December 2011

Ciaran Caldwell again converted a penalty only for Jordan Owens - now the derby's all-time leading goalscorer with 23 - to equalise. Owens cancelled out Cliftonville's second, too, before Coates headed home the winner from close-range on 55 minutes.

From there, Cliftonville were unable to keep up with David Jeffrey's Linfield, who finished 14 points clear of second-placed Portadown and 16 above the Reds.

Cliftonville 3-1 Crusaders (2 April, 2013)

The stakes could not have been much higher for Cliftonville. Chasing their first title in 15 years, the tension was palpable as they welcomed their rivals to Solitude.

Naturally, the visitors relished the opportunity to throw a spanner into the title race's works as Timmy Adamson punished some slack defending from Ronan Scannell to poke home an early opener.

Nothing, however, would stop Breslin's Reds machine. Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Year Liam Boyce struck either side of a Barry Johnston goal to clinch a 3-1 win, meaning Cliftonville required just a single point from their remaining five games to claim the Gibson Cup, getting the job done against Linfield.

Cliftonville rubbed salt into Crues' wounds a few days later, beating them 2-0 in the Irish Cup semi-final at The Oval.

Cliftonville striker Liam Boyce's goals inspired the Reds to their first Gibson Cup in 15 years

Cliftonville 3-2 Crusaders (26 April, 2014)

A year later, it was party time for the Reds as Cliftonville basked in winning back-to-back league titles for the first time in their history.

Having agreed to move the fixture to Solitude to allow more Cliftonville fans to celebrate the historic achievement, there was a respectful start to proceedings as Crusaders formed a guard of honour for the champions.

On the pitch, it was business as usual. Chris Curran bagged his first Cliftonville hat-trick and, despite David McMaster and Owens netting for the away side, the future captain's treble launched champagne-soaked scenes at Solitude.

Joe Gormley, who broke the club's scoring record with 37 strikes for the season, gave a rare post-match interview to BBC Sport NI as the players paraded the Gibson Cup in front of the fans.

"Records mean nothing to me," he said. "I'd rather just win leagues." He certainly helped his side win that one in style.

Media playback is not supported on this device Reds lift Gibson Cup at Solitude

Cliftonville 0-1 Crusaders (11 April, 2015)

As proven time and time again down the years, Baxter's side are made of stern stuff and, having watched their rivals revel in championship glory for the last two years, they exacted revenge by effectively wrapping up their first title since 1997 with a 1-0 win at Solitude.

Paul Heatley's early strike was enough to seal three points for the visitors, a result which left them nine points ahead of Linfield with three games remaining.

Media playback is not supported on this device Crusaders have one hand on the Gibson Cup after beating derby rivals Cliftonville

Given their vastly superior goal difference, the Crues felt they could celebrate - and celebrate they did, with Baxter betraying his 49 years to ecstatically climb the fence behind the away end's goal to greet the club's supporters.

"When a club like ours wins a trophy like this, you make the most of it," Baxter said. He did just that at the end of the first of three title-winning campaigns as Crues boss.

This weekend's clash will not decide the title but, like any north Belfast derby, it represents a huge opportunity for both clubs to lay down a marker as the new season heats up.