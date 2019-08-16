Spanish La Liga
Ath Bilbao1Barcelona0

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Barcelona: Aritz Aduriz hits spectacular winner

Athletic Bilbao are eight-time La Liga winners but it is 35 years since they last won it
Champions Barcelona suffered a defeat on the opening day of the La Liga season after a sublime winner by Aritz Aduriz handed Athletic Bilbao victory.

Barca produced a lacklustre performance and were punished when substitute Aduriz, 38, found the net with a stunning 89th minute scissor-kick.

Luis Suarez and Rafinha both hit the woodwork for Barca but the visitors struggled to impress despite fielding new £107m signing Antoine Griezmann.

Suarez was forced off with an injury.

With Lionel Messi missing with a calf injury and Philippe Coutinho not involved amid reports he is set to join Bayern Munich on loan, Barca suffered a further blow as Suarez hobbled off before half-time.

Ernesto Valverde's side - chasing a third successive La Liga title - also included midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a £65m signing from Ajax but were disjointed for long spells and managed just two shots on target.

Former Spain forward Aduriz has already announced he is retiring at the end of the season after a career spanning 20 years.

He threw himself into the air and acrobatically volleyed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to earn Athletic Bilbao a first league win over Barcelona since 2013.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 21Capa
  • 3Núñez GestosoBooked at 65mins
  • 5Álvarez
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 8LópezSubstituted forEtxebarriaat 81'minutes
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 18De MarcosSubstituted forSancetat 66'minutes
  • 22García
  • 10Muniain
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forAdurizat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Etxebarria
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 20Aduriz
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 29Vivian
  • 34Sancet

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3PiquéBooked at 60mins
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forPérezat 76'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 19AleñáSubstituted forRakiticat 45'minutes
  • 11Dembélé
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forRafinhaat 37'minutes
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 12Rafinha
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Pérez
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
47,693

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Athletic Club 1, Barcelona 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Barcelona 0.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Simón.

Attempt saved. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.

Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).

Goal!

Goal! Athletic Club 1, Barcelona 0. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ander Capa with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Iñaki Williams.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Beñat Etxebarria with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Beñat Etxebarria replaces Unai López.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Núñez.

Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Pérez replaces Sergi Roberto.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Oihan Sancet replaces Óscar De Marcos.

Booking

Núñez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Núñez (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao11001013
2Alavés00000000
3Atl Madrid00000000
4Celta Vigo00000000
5Eibar00000000
6Espanyol00000000
7Getafe00000000
8Granada00000000
9Leganés00000000
10Levante00000000
11Mallorca00000000
12Osasuna00000000
13Real Betis00000000
14Real Madrid00000000
15Real Sociedad00000000
16Real Valladolid00000000
17Sevilla00000000
18Valencia00000000
19Villarreal00000000
20Barcelona100101-10
View full Spanish La Liga table

