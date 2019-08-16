Onel Hernandez: Norwich winger suffers knee injury in fall at home

Onel Hernandez played for Norwich in their 4-1 loss to Liverpool last time out

Norwich winger Onel Hernandez may need surgery on a knee injury he sustained slipping and falling at home.

Canaries manager Daniel Farke said the 26-year-old Cuba international has suffered a suspected ACL injury and "is out for three months".

Hernandez is one of a number of Norwich players sidelined with Timm Klose, Josip Drmic and Christoph Zimmermann also unavailable for Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

"It's a big blow," Farke said.

"He slipped over at home and fell on his knee and we have to check if there's something wrong with his ACL. He may need surgery."

Norwich, for whom Kenny McLean is also a major doubt, lost their Premier League opener season 4-1 to Liverpool, their first game in the top tier since they were relegated in 2016.