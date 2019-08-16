Celtic: Scott Bain out for week with dislocated thumb

Scott Bain conceded four goals against Cluj on Tuesday

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has dislocated a thumb, but manager Neil Lennon expects him to be back in training next week.

It had been reported that the Scotland custodian would miss up to two months and that Celtic were considering a loan return for Fraser Forster.

Lennon refused to comment on a move for the England international, but did confirm Bain would not need surgery.

"He had a scan and he's getting a splint fitted," the manager said.

While Lennon would not be drawn on a move for Forster, who played 71 times for Celtic from 2012 to 2014 but has fallen out of favour at Southampton, he did confirm he is still looking to recruit.

"We are working diligently in the background to bring players in and increase the quality, competition and strength in depth of the squad," he said.

Lennon was speaking at the end of a week in which Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League at the third qualifying round by CFR Cluj of Romania.

The Scottish Premiership side conceded four goals in Glasgow to slip to a 5-4 aggregate defeat and drop down into the Europa League play-off round, where they will face AIK of Sweden.

However, Lennon - who again defended his team selection - insisted he still sees Celtic as a club geared towards Champions League football.

"It's a couple of seasons since we qualified, but the gravitas of the club is still geared towards the Champions League," he said.

"We are bullish about things and have a lot to play for, it's a setback but we are galvanised and united and we'll go again."

Celtic's next match is the League Cup last 16 visit of Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Lennon confirmed there will be "one or two changes", with defender Jozo Simunovic struggling with injury and attacker Mikey Johnston feeling fatigued.