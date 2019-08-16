Kilmarnock in talks with Queens Park Rangers' Niko Hamalainen

Niko Hamalainen made three appearances while on loan to Los Angeles FC earlier this year

Kilmarnock are in talks with Queens Park Rangers left-back Niko Hamalainen about signing him on loan.

The American-born Finland international has been with QPR for five years, and had loan spells with Dagenham & Redbridge and Los Angeles FC.

Hamalainen, 22, would bring competition for left-back Greg Taylor after Calum Waters was loaned to St Mirren.

Manager Angelo Alessio said on Thursday that he does not expect Taylor to leave during the transfer window.

Taylor, 21, has been linked with Celtic, and a £500,000 offer from Nurnberg was rejected in July.