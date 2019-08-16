Dundee: James McPake understands striker Craig Curran's plight

Curran has scored once in three League Cup appearances for Dundee this season

Dundee manager James McPake says he can understand why unsettled English striker Craig Curran "needs to go home", because he was in a similar situation during his own playing days.

Curran and countryman, defender Andrew Davies, are both seeking moves back down south for family reasons.

The former Ross County team-mates signed in January but Davies has yet to play because of injury.

"I get Craig's circumstances, I have been in that position," McPake said.

"It would have been helpful for me to get home from Coventry at one point, and that happened, so I get where Craig's head is at at the moment.

"But in terms of the way he trains and goes about his business it is brilliant to work with. So until I am told otherwise then he is a valuable member of my squad."

Former Dundee captain McPake was given the manager's job at the end of last season, replacing Jim McIntyre who was sacked following relegation from the Premiership.

The Dens Park side are unbeaten six games into the new campaign and host Aberdeen on Sunday for a place in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

Despite Dundee's good start, McPake hopes to add to his 10 signings before the transfer window shuts.

"We want to do a bit more, I still believe we are a bit short," he added. "There are going to be injuries and suspensions, so we need a strong squad and that is why we will keep looking."