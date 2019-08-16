Jordan Young: Coventry City sign former Swindon Town midfielder on one-year deal

Jordan Young was involved with the Scotland youth set-up as a teenager

Coventry City have signed former Swindon Town midfielder Jordan Young.

The 20-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Robins earlier this summer, having come up through the youth ranks.

He has now agreed a one-year deal with the Sky Blues after spending the pre-season period on trial.

Young's final game for Swindon was just over a year ago in an EFL Trophy loss to Chelsea's Under 21 side, while the last of his five league appearances came just over three years ago.

"Jordan is someone that we've had on our radar for a while, we knew about him last season and he is a good player and a good person," Coventry Under-23 coach Luke Tisdale told the club website.

"He has played in a few games for us and he is someone who is technically very good, he can play in a variety of positions and that's something we will be looking at."

