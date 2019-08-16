Cecilie Kvamme: West Ham sign Norway international defender

Cecilie Kvamme was part of Norway's squad at this summer's World Cup, but did not play any matches

West Ham Women have signed Norway international right-back Cecilie Kvamme from IL Sandviken.

The 23-year-old, who has won three caps for her national side, is the seventh player to join the Women's Super League club this summer.

Kvamme spent six seasons at Arna-Bjornar in Norway's top flight before joining rivals Sandviken for the start of the 2019 season, playing nine times.

She was in the Norway squad which lost to England at the 2019 World Cup.

"With Cecilie's signing I believe we have displayed our continued intent to strengthen our team and improve on our successful first season in the WSL," head coach Matt Beard told the club website.

The length of Kvamme's contract has not been disclosed.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.