Bayern Munich 2-2 Hertha Berlin: Robert Lewandowski rescues points with VAR penalty
Bayern Munich made a stuttering start in their attempt to win an eighth straight Bundesliga title after being held at home by battling Hertha Berlin.
Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal of the season in Germany's top-flight with a sliding finish.
Hertha, who finished 11th last season, scored twice in two minutes through Dodi Lukebakio and Marko Grujic, who is on loan from Liverpool.
Lewandowski rescued a point for Niko Kovac's side with a penalty.
It was awarded after a video assistant referee review following Grujic's challenge on the striker.
"It wasn't a false start to the season. We were the better team and should have won," said Kovac.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5PavardBooked at 75mins
- 27Alaba
- 25MüllerBooked at 71minsSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 85'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 24Tolisso
- 22GnabrySubstituted forDaviesat 87'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 76mins
- 29Coman
Substitutes
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 21Hernández
- 26Ulreich
- 28Singh
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
- 37Will
- 38Wriedt
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 13Klünter
- 5Stark
- 4Rekik
- 11Leckie
- 15GrujicBooked at 58mins
- 6DaridaBooked at 17mins
- 17MittelstädtBooked at 90mins
- 10DudaSubstituted forSkjelbredat 78'minutes
- 28LukebakioSubstituted forSelkeat 68'minutes
- 19IbisevicSubstituted forEssweinat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 3Skjelbred
- 7Löwen
- 8Kalou
- 9Esswein
- 14Köpke
- 25Torunarigha
- 26Friede
- 27Selke
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Hertha Berlin 2.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
Booking
Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Karim Rekik.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Serge Gnabry.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba with a headed pass.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Per Skjelbred replaces Ondrej Duda.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt missed. Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin).
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
Booking
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.