Bayern Munich 2-2 Hertha Berlin: Robert Lewandowski rescues points with VAR penalty

Bayern Munich finished two points clear of runners-up Borussia Dortmund last season

Bayern Munich made a stuttering start in their attempt to win an eighth straight Bundesliga title after being held at home by battling Hertha Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal of the season in Germany's top-flight with a sliding finish.

Hertha, who finished 11th last season, scored twice in two minutes through Dodi Lukebakio and Marko Grujic, who is on loan from Liverpool.

Lewandowski rescued a point for Niko Kovac's side with a penalty.

It was awarded after a video assistant referee review following Grujic's challenge on the striker.

"It wasn't a false start to the season. We were the better team and should have won," said Kovac.