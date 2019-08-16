Esme Morgan: Everton sign Manchester City defender on season-long loan

Esme Morgan captained England at the Under-19 European Championships earlier this summer

Everton have signed England Under-19 captain Esme Morgan on a season-long loan from fellow Women's Super League club Manchester City.

Morgan, 18, played 10 times for City last season and has made 20 appearances in all during the past two campaigns.

The defender is contracted to City until the summer of 2022.

Everton, who finished second from bottom in 2018-19, begin the WSL season with an away fixture at Birmingham on Sunday, 8 September.

