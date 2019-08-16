Former Nigeria great Samson Siasia handed life ban by Fifa

Samson Siasia coached Nigeria as they won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia has been banned for life and fined $50,000 by Fifa for agreeing to 'the manipulation of matches.'

Siasia was coach of Nigeria between 2010-2011 and for a spell in 2016 but the time period when Fifa believes he committed his infractions is unclear.

He has also served as coach of the country's Under-20 and Under-23 sides.

In a statement, Siasia was found 'guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches.'

The sanction stems from an ongoing 'large-scale investigation' Fifa is conducting into the behaviour of Wilson Raj Perumal, a convicted match-fixer from Singapore.

He is the third African to be banned by Fifa for his links to Perumal after former Sierra Leone FA official Abu Bakarr Kabba and former Botswana FA official Mooketsi Kgotlele were suspended in July for five years and for life respectively.

A former international, Siasia won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, for whom he played over 50 times while scoring 16 goals.