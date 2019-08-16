Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona midfielder close to Bayern Munich loan move

Philippe Coutinho has made 55 appearances for Brazil

Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is close to joining Bayern Munich on a season-long loan.

The Brazil international, 27, was left out of Barcelona's squad for their La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

"We can confirm that there is an agreement in principle for the loan of Coutinho to Bayern," said Barcelona club director Guillermo Amor before the match.

"We just have to finalise the deal."

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a £142m deal in January 2018.

Despite scoring 21 goals in 76 appearances for the Spanish giants, he has fallen short of expectations and been linked with several clubs this summer.

It is believed he was included as part of a bid by Barcelona to re-sign Neymar from Paris St-Germain, the Spanish club reportedly willing to offer 100m euros (£92.4m) plus Coutinho for the forward.

Tottenham ended their interest in a loan deal for Coutinho earlier this month, while he was also linked with moves to Arsenal and back to Liverpool.