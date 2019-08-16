Kelland Watts: Newcastle United defender joins Stevenage on season-long loan

Kelland Watts played in Newcastle's Premier League Asia Trophy loss to Wolves in China last month

Stevenage have signed Newcastle's Kelland Watts on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old central-back has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League Magpies.

But the left-footed defender was an ever-present for their Under-23 side last season, scoring six times in 41 appearances.

He started five times in Newcastle Under-21's EFL Trophy campaign last season, including their 4-0 loss to rivals Sunderland in the last eight.

