Adrian Popa: Reading winger joins Steaua Bucharest on season-long loan

Adrian Popa last made an appearance for Reading in August 2018

Reading winger Adrian Popa has joined Steaua Bucharest in the Romanian top flight on a season-long loan deal.

The 31-year-old returns to the club he left in January 2017 to join Reading on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Popa has started just nine games for Reading since, scoring once, and the Romania international spent last season on loan at Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

He was previously on loan at Al-Taawon in Saudi Arabia during the second half of the previous season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.