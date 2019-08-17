Cymru North: Bangor City FC appeal successful

Bangor City will play in the Cymru North this season after a successful appeal against alleged breaches of Football Association of Wales rules.

The Citizens had faced the prospect of relegation to the third tier Welsh Alliance had their appeal against the points deductions failed.

But the club have had a 21-point deduction restored by an Independent Arbitration Panel and an additional charge was not proven.

There first game of the new season will be away at Conwy Borough on 24 August.

The FAW had suspended Bangor, along with Holywell Town and Llandyrnog United from competitive football until after the arbitration hearing on 16 August.

Holywell Town will play in the Welsh National League Premier Division and Llandyrnog United will participate in the Welsh Alliance League Division One.

"This is the conclusion of a long, drawn-out battle with the FAW," a Bangor City spokesman said.

"We have proven the case in favour of the club and we look forward to the forthcoming season."

Bangor were demoted from the top tier Welsh Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 season after being refused a domestic licence.

In May 2019, the Citizens - now playing in the second tier Cymru North - were charged with alleged breaches of FAW rules, although an initial 42-point deduction was halved on appeal, sparing relegation.

The club then launched a second appeal against that 21-point deduction, although they now also face a fresh FAW charge of fielding an allegedly ineligible player.

The Citizens only avoided relegation on goal difference, so any further punishment - which related to their match with Prestatyn Town on 22 March - would have seen them drop into the third tier Welsh Alliance.

Bangor were also fined £700 over the previous charges that included fielding ineligible players.

In June 2019 the club staved off a High Court winding up order for the third time in 12 months.

The previous month, Bangor City FC Supporters Association (BCFCSA) voted in favour of forming a new club, concerned by the way Bangor was being run.

The new club - called Bangor 1876 - was granted permission by the FAW to begin life in the fifth-tier Gwynedd League this season.

If the hearing goes against Bangor, the club believes they could still take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.