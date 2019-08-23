Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

From the section

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is optimistic Tosin Adarabioyo and Ben Brereton will be available after missing out midweek due to injuries.

On-loan Greg Cunningham is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Cardiff midfielder Marlon Pack (hamstring) faces two months out, joining Neil Etheridge (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Callum Paterson (knee) looks likely to miss out and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) will be assessed.

