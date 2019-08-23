Hull City v Bristol City
Hull City captain Eric Lichaj (hamstring) is likely to be sidelined until after the international break.
Striker Josh Magennis could make his first league start after coming on in the midweek defeat against Blackburn.
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson could stick with the same XI that started the midweek win over Derby County.
Midfielder Adam Nagy (ankle) remains out but full-back Pedro Pereira (dead leg) should be available after coming on as a late sub against the Rams.
Match facts
- Hull have lost only one of their past eight home league matches against Bristol City (W3 D4 L1), losing 2-3 in November 2017 under Leonid Slutsky.
- Bristol City are unbeaten in their previous four Championship meetings with Hull since losing 4-0 in April 2016 (W2 D2).
- Hull have yet to concede a first-half goal this season - all five of the goals they have conceded have come in the second half of matches.
- Bristol City have only won one of their past seven away games against Yorkshire opposition (P7 W1 D4 L2), a 3-2 win at Sheffield United in March last season.
- Hull have not lost consecutive Championship games at the KC Stadium since losing five in a row between April and September 2018.
- Bristol City's nine goals this season in all competitions have been scored by eight different players - Andreas Weimann (2), Tommy Rowe, Famara Diedhiou, Jack Hunt, Liam Walsh, Adam Nagy, Benik Afobe and Josh Brownhill.