Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Joe Lolley played in all of Forest's 46 Championship fixtures last season, scoring 11 goals

Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah could feature for the first time after his summer move as part of the deal which saw Ryan Sessegnon join Tottenham.

Defender Denis Odoi is still a doubt for the Cottagers, having been out for two games with a knee injury.

Nottingham Forest hope winger Joe Lolley (foot) will be fit after he missed the draw at Charlton Athletic.

Albert Adomah, who scored against the Addicks after coming off the bench, is pushing for a starting place.

Match facts