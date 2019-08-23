Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah could feature for the first time after his summer move as part of the deal which saw Ryan Sessegnon join Tottenham.
Defender Denis Odoi is still a doubt for the Cottagers, having been out for two games with a knee injury.
Nottingham Forest hope winger Joe Lolley (foot) will be fit after he missed the draw at Charlton Athletic.
Albert Adomah, who scored against the Addicks after coming off the bench, is pushing for a starting place.
Match facts
- Fulham have won their past three league matches against Nottingham Forest, last winning four in a row between 1948 and 1952.
- Nottingham Forest have won just one of their previous 10 away matches against Fulham in all competitions (D5 L4), a 3-1 win in April 2016.
- Fulham are looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2018, also in the Championship.
- Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their past seven Championship matches (W4 D2), after losing their previous four such games.
- Lewis Grabban has faced Fulham more times without scoring (including play-offs) than he has against any other team in the Championship (6).
- Anthony Knockaert's 32nd-minute goal for Fulham vs Millwall in midweek ended a sequence of 26 passes and involved all 11 of Fulham's players on the pitch - the longest sequence for a goal in the Championship in 2019-20 so far.