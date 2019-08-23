Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday

Daniel Johnson has scored two goals in three games for Preston this season

Preston boss Alex Neil is hopeful Sean Maguire will be available after he missed the win over Stoke with concussion.

Striker Louis Moult is out for the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer (back) could return after missing the midweek win over Luton.

Caretaker Lee Bullen is unlikely to make any other changes after three wins from their first four games.

Match facts