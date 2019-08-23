Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Millwall
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Millwall

Dael Fry
England Under-21 international Dael Fry is back in contention for Middlesbrough
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Defender Dael Fry is included in Middlesbrough's squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee problem.

George Friend has been nursing a thigh injury and is "touch and go" according to Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, who is still without Hayden Coulson.

Millwall are without Jed Wallace, who is suspended following his sending-off against Sheffield Wednesday.

Jiri Skalak is expected to miss out with an ankle problem.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past three home Championship encounters with Millwall (W2 D1) since losing 2-1 in April 2014.
  • Millwall have not kept a clean sheet in their past 13 league matches against Middlesbrough since a 1-0 win in November 2010.
  • Only Brentford (one) have had a fewer number of goalscorers in Championship matches this season than Millwall's two of Matt Smith and Jed Wallace.
  • Since Lewis Wing's strike against Luton in their opening game, Middlesbrough have scored with just one of their past 41 shots in the Championship; though the solitary goal against Wigan last time out was enough to pick up their first three points of the season.
  • Britt Assombalonga's past seven league goals for Middlesbrough have been scored in the first half of matches.
  • Millwall's 4-0 defeat by Fulham in their previous match was their largest defeat in the Championship under Neil Harris, and the club's biggest in the competition since a 6-1 thrashing by Norwich City in December 2014.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds431072510
2Swansea431084410
3Fulham43018269
4Sheff Wed43016249
5Charlton42208538
6West Brom42206428
7Bristol City42116517
8Birmingham42114407
9Millwall421135-27
10Preston42028536
11Blackburn420234-16
12Cardiff420268-26
13Nottm Forest41216425
14Derby41215505
15Reading41126604
16Middlesbrough411245-14
17Hull411245-14
18Brentford411223-14
19QPR411247-34
20Barnsley411236-34
21Wigan410338-53
22Luton401358-31
23Huddersfield401347-31
24Stoke4013510-51
