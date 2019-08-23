Championship
Huddersfield15:00Reading
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Reading

Mark Hudson
Mark Hudson took caretaker charge of the Terriers for the first time in the midweek defeat by Cardiff
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Hudson could make changes to the side that slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Terriers are one of three winless sides in the Championship this season.

Reading striker Yakou Meite (foot) could return to the squad after missing the midweek draw at West Brom.

This is the first meeting between the two sides since the 2017 Championship play-off final, which the Terriers won on penalties.

Match facts

  • Reading have lost their past three away league matches against Huddersfield, with their last victory there coming in December 2013 under Nigel Adkins.
  • Huddersfield have picked up just one victory in their past 29 league games (W1 D4 L24), beating Wolves in February. In fact, in 2019 the Terriers have amassed just seven points; the fewest of any side in the top three tiers of English football.
  • Reading have won only once in their last 21 away league matches (W1 D10 L10), beating relegated Ipswich in March.
  • Huddersfield have lost three of their opening four league games to a season for the first time since 1992-93 in the third tier (four defeats).
  • Lucas Joao is the only player in the top four tiers this season to have scored for two different teams, netting for Sheffield Wednesday v Reading and for Reading v Hull.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds431072510
2Swansea431084410
3Fulham43018269
4Sheff Wed43016249
5Charlton42208538
6West Brom42206428
7Bristol City42116517
8Birmingham42114407
9Millwall421135-27
10Preston42028536
11Blackburn420234-16
12Cardiff420268-26
13Nottm Forest41216425
14Derby41215505
15Reading41126604
16Middlesbrough411245-14
17Hull411245-14
18Brentford411223-14
19QPR411247-34
20Barnsley411236-34
21Wigan410338-53
22Luton401358-31
23Huddersfield401347-31
24Stoke4013510-51
