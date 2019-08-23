Huddersfield Town v Reading

Mark Hudson took caretaker charge of the Terriers for the first time in the midweek defeat by Cardiff

Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Hudson could make changes to the side that slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Terriers are one of three winless sides in the Championship this season.

Reading striker Yakou Meite (foot) could return to the squad after missing the midweek draw at West Brom.

This is the first meeting between the two sides since the 2017 Championship play-off final, which the Terriers won on penalties.

Match facts