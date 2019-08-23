Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic
Championship
QPR have been assessing on-loan Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos, who went off with a hamstring injury against Swansea and is a doubt.
Lee Wallace is still working his way back to fitness after a hip problem.
Wigan will be without striker Kieffer Moore, who suffered a calf injury against Middlesbrough and is expected to be out for the next couple of weeks.
Joe Gelhardt, Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington are also sidelined but Joe Garner is available again.
Match facts
- QPR have won six of their past seven home league matches (including play-offs) against Wigan (W6 D1 L0) since losing 1-0 in March 2003 in the third tier.
- Wigan won their last league match against QPR in February - they have never won back-to-back league games against the R's.
- Wigan have lost on each of their last three trips to London in league matches, falling to QPR, Brentford and most recently Millwall - the Latics have never before suffered a longer run of defeats in the capital outside of the top flight.
- Despite losing to Swansea last time out, QPR managed 16 second-half shots against the Swans; their most in a half of Championship football since March 2018 versus Reading (18).
- Wigan have lost 17 of their most recent 23 away matches in the Championship, winning just once (P23 W1 D5 L17) failing to score in 11 of those games.
- Wigan have scored with just three of their 51 shots in all competitions this season - they scored with three consecutive shots against Cardiff, and have since failed with each of their last 40 efforts at goal.