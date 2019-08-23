Barnsley v Luton Town

Martin Cranie (right) looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is touch and go for Luton's visit after picking up a knock against Charlton.

Alex Mowatt has returned to the team following a side strain and Jacob Brown is nearing a return to fitness.

Luton will be without Martin Cranie with suspected knee ligament damage and Luke Bolton could start after coming on to replace him at Sheffield Wednesday.

Town boss Graeme Jones is hoping Callum McManaman (hamstring) and Dan Potts (groin) are fit for the Oakwell trip.

Match facts