Stoke City v Leeds United
Stoke City boss Nathan Jones could drop England international goalkeeper Jack Butland after his poor start the season continued in the 3-1 defeat by Preston.
The Potters are bottom of the table with one point from four games.
Championship leaders Leeds United have doubts over defenders Liam Cooper (ankle) and Stuart Dallas.
Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is likely to start on the bench again despite coming on to score the winner over Brentford on Wednesday.
Match facts
- In meetings between Stoke City and Leeds United at Stoke, there has not been a goalless draw in the last 25 games in all competitions since a 0-0 stalemate in October 1966.
- Leeds have lost three of their past four league matches against Stoke (W1 D0 L3), losing 1-2 at the Bet365 Stadium last season.
- Stoke, who are now winless in 10 league games (P10 W0 D5 L5), have not suffered a longer such run outside of the top-flight since a 16-match streak without victory between September and December 2002.
- Leeds are looking to win three straight away games in the Championship for the first time in 2019, last doing so against Sheffield United, Bolton and Aston Villa in December 2018.
- Stoke (28) and Leeds (30) have faced the fewest shots in the Championship so far this season, though the Potters have conceded 10 times, and the Whites just twice. Indeed, the fortunes of the two clubs could not be more contrasting, with the away side sitting top and the home side sitting bottom of the division after four matches.
- Against Brentford last time out, Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah became just the 14th different Whites player to score in his first two appearances for the club - should he score against Stoke, Nketiah will be the first player since Frank Fidler in 1951 to score in his first three appearances for Leeds United.