League One
Portsmouth19:45Rotherham
Venue: Fratton Park

Portsmouth v Rotherham United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe18116128141439
2Ipswich16104227121534
3Peterborough1894540231731
4Rotherham1793528151330
5Coventry187922320330
6Oxford Utd1785437191829
7Fleetwood169252920929
8Blackpool187832621529
9Bristol Rovers178452322128
10Sunderland167542317626
11Portsmouth166642316724
12Shrewsbury176651619-324
13Doncaster156542417723
14Gillingham185672121021
15Burton155551816220
16Rochdale1954102133-1219
17Accrington184682428-418
18Lincoln City175391822-418
19Wimbledon1844102128-716
20Tranmere174492132-1116
21MK Dons1841131529-1413
22Southend1812151752-355
23Bolton15348936-271
View full League One table

