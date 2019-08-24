League Two
Macclesfield15:00Scunthorpe
Venue: Moss Rose

Macclesfield Town v Scunthorpe United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe43015509
2Bradford42205148
3Cambridge42205328
4Exeter42203128
5Cheltenham42116247
6Plymouth42116337
7Swindon42116427
8Forest Green42114317
9Leyton Orient421145-17
10Macclesfield42025326
11Port Vale41305416
12Newport41303216
13Mansfield41218715
14Grimsby41215415
15Salford41215505
16Walsall41212205
17Morecambe412134-15
18Crawley41126604
19Northampton411234-14
20Carlisle410348-43
21Colchester402246-22
22Stevenage401304-41
23Oldham401316-51
24Scunthorpe4013511-61
