League Two
Newport15:00Crewe
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Crewe Alexandra

Joss Labadie
Joss Labadie has been made Newport's captain for the coming season

Newport County have fitness concerns over midfielders Joss Labadie and Robbie Willmott ahead of the visit of League Two leaders Crewe Alexandra.

Labadie and Willmott join Scot Bennett and Matthew Dolan as injury doubts while Mickey Demetriou and Ade Azeez are long term absentees for the Exiles.

Crewe will give a fitness test to Harry Pickering but Norwegian loan striker Chuma Anene could make his debut.

Olly Lancashire returns from a one-game suspension to boost the league leaders.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th August 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • BradfordBradford City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00SalfordSalford City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00ExeterExeter City
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00WalsallWalsall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe43015509
2Bradford42205148
3Cambridge42205328
4Exeter42203128
5Cheltenham42116247
6Plymouth42116337
7Swindon42116427
8Forest Green42114317
9Leyton Orient421145-17
10Macclesfield42025326
11Port Vale41305416
12Newport41303216
13Mansfield41218715
14Grimsby41215415
15Salford41215505
16Walsall41212205
17Morecambe412134-15
18Crawley41126604
19Northampton411234-14
20Carlisle410348-43
21Colchester402246-22
22Stevenage401304-41
23Oldham401316-51
24Scunthorpe4013511-61
View full League Two table

Top Stories