Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has scored in his last two games against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has no new injury problems to contend with ahead of the visit of Southampton.

Winger Jose Izquierdo, defender Ezequiel Schelotto and midfielder Yves Bissouma all remain sidelined.

New Southampton signing Kevin Danso could make his debut, having been an unused substitute against Liverpool.

Back-up goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has recovered from the minor injury that saw Fraser Forster replace him on the bench last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Graham Potter's positive start at Brighton has seen them take four points from the first two games against Watford and West Ham, while Southampton have yet to get off the mark.

Saints' disappointing opening-day defeat at Burnley was followed last weekend by a much improved showing against Liverpool. They had the better of much of the first half but didn't take their chances and missed a great late opportunity to snatch a draw.

Southampton won 1-0 on their last visit to the Amex in March, while the game at St Mary's ended in a 2-2 draw.

This one is likely to be close, but both will see it as a very winnable fixture.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton head coach Graham Potter: "I think the match this weekend will be our toughest one so far. I've been really impressed with Southampton and the way they try to play football.

"We have to approach it with humility and try to do our best. If you look at their performance against Liverpool, I thought they were unlucky not to take anything from that game."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We know how difficult it is to play at Brighton - last time we had a very tight game and won 1-0.

"This year it will not be easy, but we go there with a clear target to be a really aggressive opponent."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I saw Graham Potter's Swansea team play quite a few times last season and they were really good on the ball but it's also about scoring goals.

Brighton could struggle to do that against Southampton so I think the Saints will go there and win.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v England rugby league international Stefan Ratchford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are yet to beat Southampton in the Premier League (D3, L1).

The Seagulls have won only one of their last 10 matches with Southampton in all competitions (D5, L4), winning 3-0 at the Amex Stadium in the Championship in January 2012.

Southampton won at Brighton twice last season, winning 1-0 in both the league and the EFL Cup.

Brighton

Brighton's win against Watford on the opening day is their only victory in their last 11 league games (D4, L6).

But they are unbeaten in their first two matches of a Premier League season for the first time.

The Seagulls haven't won any of their last six league games at the Amex Stadium (D3, L3).

They haven't scored more than once in any of their last 13 home league games - and they failed to score in five of those.

Glenn Murray has scored in three of his four Premier League appearances for Brighton against Southampton, with two of those goals coming from the penalty spot.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter's only Premier League experience as a player was eight appearances for Southampton in 1996-97.

Southampton