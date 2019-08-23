Watford v West Ham United

Gerard Deulofeu has scored five of Watford's last eight goals

TEAM NEWS

Watford captain Troy Deeney will be sidelined for several weeks after having minor knee surgery.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra are injury doubts, but record signing Ismaila Sarr could make his debut.

West Ham captain Mark Noble has recovered from the calf injury that saw him miss the start of the season.

Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson are both fit again after recovering from the knocks that saw them miss out last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: These two were challenging for Europe last season - but it's been an underwhelming start this time around.

Both sides are still looking for their first win, with Watford yet to get off the mark in points or goals.

They have only failed to find the net once in their last nine encounters with West Ham - although the visitors have been partial to a few goals at Vicarage Road themselves in recent years.

So, 0-0 nailed on, then!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on Watford's injury absentees: "Now is the moment to show the strength of our squad. All the players are working well and I'm sure we are going to have a good performance."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "If we base our chances in this match on Watford's form, then I think that we are going to make a very big mistake.

"Football changes in every game, so if we want to win or try to be a competitive team, we need to play well in defending, we need to be a creative team in attacking, and I think it's more important to think about our team. I think West Ham must not be compared with another team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Hammers will be fine but it will take some time...

Watford haven't made too many signings and you feel luck has been against them a little bit so far. They are not a soft team. They get stuck in and have some good players. I think they will sneak a win.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v England rugby league international Stefan Ratchford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham won the corresponding fixture 4-1 last season, with Watford finishing the match with 10 men after Jose Holebas was sent off early in the second half for a professional foul; the red card was later rescinded.

Watford have won five Premier League matches against West Ham, more than they have against any other side.

The Hammers have scored four goals in two of their last five visits to Watford.

Watford

Watford have lost both of their matches so far this season, and have now lost six successive games in all competitions. They last lost seven in a row in 1999.

They are the only Premier League side to have registered neither a point nor a goal.

Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 17 games in all competitions, conceding 38 goals.

Gerard Deulofeu scored in both games against West Ham last season, and has scored five of Watford's last eight goals in all competitions.

West Ham