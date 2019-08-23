Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win against Arsenal when the sides met at Anfield last season.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson remains on the sidelines with a calf injury so Adrian will continue to deputise.

Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne are also out, but Dejan Lovren could be included in the squad following his return from illness.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery may give club-record signing Nicolas Pepe his full debut.

Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka face late fitness tests after illness and injury respectively.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@jpearcefootball: The first big Premier League test for both clubs this season and eagerly anticipated.

Liverpool can equal their 29-year-old club record with a 12th league win in a row on a ground where they haven't been beaten in the top flight for two years and 123 days.

Arsenal can win their opening three games of a top-flight season for the first time since 2004.

I still don't trust their defence though. Will David Luiz be disciplined enough to stop Roberto Firmino maintaining his 100% Anfield scoring record against the Gunners? I doubt it.

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten against Arsenal in seven Premier League clashes. His team have scored for fun against them in front of the Kop in recent years. I can't see that trend changing .

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "We need to take our best performance, to go there with good feeling thinking we can achieve that individual and collective performance. We are looking to go there and show that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made some good signings but I don't think they have any leaders in the team and they struggle defensively. If they have a lot of the ball they can cause you problems though. Their movement is excellent. They have good midfield players and quality up front.

But if Liverpool even have 30 minutes at their best, you just know they are going to create chances and score.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v rugby league player Stefan Ratchford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Arsenal.

The Gunners are without a win in their last six league games at Anfield, and have conceded at least two goals in each of those matches (22 in total).

This is the highest-scoring Premier League fixture with 155 goals across 54 games. It has also seen a record six hat-tricks.

There have been 53 goals scored in the last 12 matches between the sides in all competitions, at an average of 4.4 goals per game.

Liverpool

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League match at Anfield for 41 matches, since a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Their only loss in their last 42 games in all competitions was a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in January (W33, D8).

Roberto Firmino has scored eight league goals in eight games against Arsenal, more than he has against any other side. He is one goal away from becoming the first Brazilian player to score 50 times in the Premier League.

Arsenal