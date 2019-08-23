Sheffield United v Leicester City

Leicester's Sheffield-born striker Jamie Vardy is yet to score this season

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is a doubt after limping off in the win over Crystal Palace with a leg injury.

But Callum Robinson, who went off with a thigh problem in that game, is fit again while midfielder Ravel Morrison could make his Blades debut.

Leicester's Ben Chilwell is expected to miss out again with a hip problem.

The left-back should be fit for the following weekend but in the meantime, Christian Fuchs is set to deputise, as he did against Chelsea last Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Sheffield United's current standing as the only promoted side yet to be defeated is likely to be under serious threat if Leicester attain anything like the level of performance they found at Chelsea last weekend.

After a shaky start, the Foxes looked every bit a team who might just have an outside shot at a top-six finish; and it seemed a major disappointment that they only took away a point.

Having lost just one of their last 20 matches, the Blades will have the confidence to repel them.

But unlike last Sunday's opponents Crystal Palace, who rarely threatened, you can't envisage the likes of James Maddison and Jamie Vardy being quite as unimaginative.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on his side's good start to the season: "[My players] won't get carried away, it's as simple as that. They haven't done for three years so they certainly won't after two games in a different league.

"I've always kept my feet on the ground, I've never got ahead of myself. I think it's a dangerous game to do that whether you're a player, manager or a coach."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "There are obviously elements we always want to improve on but early in the season, you want to build a base from the defensive perspective.

"We didn't give much away against Wolves and against Chelsea we were defensively strong.

"I have been pleased with parts of both games and now it's just about continuing how we performed against Chelsea in the final hour."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought Leicester were easily the better team in the last 20 minutes of their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend and they probably should have won the game.

Sheffield United have made a really, really good start but Leicester have real quality in areas that can punish them.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v England rugby league international Stefan Ratchford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first-ever Premier League match between the sides. They last met in the top flight back in 1976.

The teams met twice last season - both times came in cup competitions, with Leicester winning on each occasion.

In fact, Leicester are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Sheffield United (W4, D2).

Sheffield United

Sheffield United now have four points - it took until their seventh game to reach that tally when they were last in the top flight (2006-07).

The Blades have lost just one of their last 20 matches (W12, D7).

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Chris Wilder has won 77 league matches as Sheffield United boss. Among managers in England's top four divisions, only Pep Guardiola - with 88 victories - has won more in that time.

Wilder has named an all British-Irish starting line-up in both league games so far.

Leicester City