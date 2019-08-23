Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Paul Pogba can expect plenty of vocal support from Manchester United fans after the online abuse he received following his saved penalty against Wolves.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has been ruled out until after the international break next month due to injury.

He joins fellow defenders and long-term absentees Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on the sidelines.

Crystal Palace remain without injured central defenders Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins.

As a result, summer signing Gary Cahill could make his debut for Roy Hodgson's side.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Some things never change, and you can't see Crystal Palace ending their long wait for a first Premier League win over Manchester United this weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has settled in very well following his summer move from Palace to United, and he could be in for a pretty quiet afternoon if the Eagles' performance at Sheffield United is anything to go by.

You really struggle to see where the goals are going to come from for Roy Hodgson's side, and it already looks like being another tough season ahead for them.

In contrast, Anthony Martial has two in two since getting United's number nine shirt back, and appears to be growing into the role he began his Old Trafford career in.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Every single Premier League game gives you a different challenge and, of course, Crystal Palace are a very well organised team.

"They've got pace up front for counter-attacks and they're strong on set-pieces. So we know we'll have to do all parts of the game well."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "For teams like ourselves - and I've worked with teams like Fulham and West Brom who are in a similar position - Old Trafford has always been a very daunting place to go if you need a result. They are a top team and a very top club.

"Every footballer in the world would like to play at Old Trafford. In that respect, it's a great occasion.

"They've had a good start to the season and their new players are showing why they've been bought and why the club and manager have decided to invest money in them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Roy Hodgson's team are in danger of becoming known as Crystal Palace nil. It is a real worry for them - where are their goals going to come from? Until the January transfer window comes round, I think they will really struggle.

People were getting excited after Manchester United beat Chelsea on the opening weekend but you could see they are going to have problems over the course of the season. But I will go for a routine win at Old Trafford.

Prediction: 2-0

The goalless draw was Hodgson's first point away to United at the eighth attempt

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in 22 league meetings since a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in May 1991 (W18, D4).

Crystal Palace are winless against United in all 20 Premier League meetings - the most any team has faced another in the division without ever earning a victory.

The Eagles last won a league game at Old Trafford in December 1989 courtesy of a brace from Mark Bright in a 2-1 victory. They've failed to score in 11 of their subsequent 12 away league games at United, and earned a solitary point.

Manchester United

United have only won three of their last 14 matches in all competitions, as well as keeping a solitary clean sheet in 17 games.

They have been beaten in two of their past four Premier League home fixtures, as many as they lost in their previous 27 at Old Trafford.

A second successive home clean sheet would equal United's league tally at Old Trafford for the whole of last season.

Paul Pogba has missed four Premier League penalties since the start of last season, more than any other player.

Anthony Martial could become the fourth player to score in each of United's opening three matches of a Premier League season, emulating Dwight Yorke in 1999, Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2005 and Wayne Rooney in 2011.

Crystal Palace