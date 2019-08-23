National League
Wrexham15:00Barnet
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Barnet

Bobby Grant serves the final game of his suspension for the hosts who are also without Jake Lawlor, who has two games remaining of his suspension.

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton and defender Manny Smith are still out of action with injuries for the Dragons.

Barnet have had an identical start to the Dragons and have also earned eight points from their opening five matches in the National League.

Both sides could move into a play-off berth with victory at the Racecourse.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th August 2019

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00BarnetBarnet
  • BromleyBromley15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00BarrowBarrow
  • ChorleyChorley15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00StockportStockport County
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • WokingWoking15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • TorquayTorquay United17:20AldershotAldershot Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors54101551013
2Woking540193612
3Bromley5320106411
4Halifax531183510
5Maidenhead United531183510
6Sutton United52308539
7Dover53027619
8Stockport52217528
9Wrexham52217618
10Barnet52216518
11Fylde522167-18
12Yeovil52125417
13Torquay5212710-37
14Barrow520368-26
15Dag & Red520369-36
16Boreham Wood51228715
17Notts County51225505
18Harrogate511379-24
19Aldershot511346-24
20Hartlepool5113610-44
21Eastleigh511326-44
22Chesterfield503279-23
23Chorley5032412-83
24Ebbsfleet5005413-90
