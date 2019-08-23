Wrexham v Barnet

Bobby Grant serves the final game of his suspension for the hosts who are also without Jake Lawlor, who has two games remaining of his suspension.

Goalkeeper Rob Lainton and defender Manny Smith are still out of action with injuries for the Dragons.

Barnet have had an identical start to the Dragons and have also earned eight points from their opening five matches in the National League.

Both sides could move into a play-off berth with victory at the Racecourse.