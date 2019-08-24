Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Dundee Utd2

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 16Morrison
  • 4Martin
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 8BeadlingSubstituted forToddat 78'minutes
  • 22ColeySubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 10RyanSubstituted forMcCannat 68'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 9McGill
  • 12Turner
  • 14Devine
  • 20Gill
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2SmithBooked at 70mins
  • 18Butcher
  • 6Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 7McMullan
  • 23Harkes
  • 12StantonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forKingat 82'minutes
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forPawlettat 60'minutes
  • 24Shankland
  • 27Appere

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 8Pawlett
  • 9Sow
  • 11Smith
  • 13Mehmet
  • 25King
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).

Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Adam King replaces Samuel Stanton.

Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).

Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Matthew Todd replaces Tom Beadling.

Penalty saved! Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Louis Appere (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).

Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.

Booking

Liam Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Andy Ryan.

Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Nicky Clark.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kyle Turner replaces Josh Coley.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Dundee United 2.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33008269
2Morton32019726
3Ayr32015326
4Dundee31203215
5Arbroath31112204
6Inverness CT311135-24
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

