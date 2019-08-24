Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 16Morrison
- 4Martin
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 8BeadlingSubstituted forToddat 78'minutes
- 22ColeySubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 10RyanSubstituted forMcCannat 68'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 9McGill
- 12Turner
- 14Devine
- 20Gill
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2SmithBooked at 70mins
- 18Butcher
- 6Reynolds
- 17Robson
- 7McMullan
- 23Harkes
- 12StantonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forKingat 82'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forPawlettat 60'minutes
- 24Shankland
- 27Appere
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 8Pawlett
- 9Sow
- 11Smith
- 13Mehmet
- 25King
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Adam King replaces Samuel Stanton.
Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Matthew Todd replaces Tom Beadling.
Penalty saved! Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Louis Appere (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).
Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Booking
Liam Smith (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Andy Ryan.
Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Nicky Clark.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kyle Turner replaces Josh Coley.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Dundee United 2.
Match report to follow.