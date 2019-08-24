Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 5ForsterBooked at 86mins
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 8Byrne
- 10McGowanSubstituted forToddat 54'minutes
- 19RobertsonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forNelsonat 68'minutes
- 11McDaid
- 28Hemmings
- 18JohnsonSubstituted forMcPakeat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Meekings
- 7Todd
- 9Nelson
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 22Moore
- 24Anderson
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5DonaldsonBooked at 32mins
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 11WalshSubstituted forTodorovat 85'minutes
- 8Carson
- 14Vincent
- 10Doran Cogan
- 7KeatingsSubstituted forMacGregorat 71'minutes
- 17StoreyBooked at 67minsSubstituted forWhiteat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Welsh
- 9White
- 12McHattie
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 5,016
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt blocked. Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kane Hemmings.
Attempt blocked. Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jordon Forster (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces Tom Walsh.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Josh Todd (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Dundee).
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Dundee).
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Jordon Forster (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Roddy MacGregor replaces James Keatings.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jordan White replaces Miles Storey.
Attempt blocked. Joshua McPake (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Andrew Nelson replaces Finlay Robertson.
Booking
Miles Storey (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Match report to follow.