Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alloa Athletic v Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 4Deas
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 7CawleySubstituted forStirlingat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 10Trouten
- 6HetheringtonBooked at 77mins
- 11FlanniganBooked at 65mins
- 17O'Hara
- 9BuchananSubstituted forThomsonat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Brown
- 18Malcolm
- 19Thomson
- 20O'Donnel
- 22Stirling
- 31Henry
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7GoldSubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 18Murphy
- 6WhatleyBooked at 63mins
- 8McKennaSubstituted forKaderat 76'minutes
- 11Linn
- 14SpenceSubstituted forDorisat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Doris
- 12Kader
- 15Donnelly
- 17Wilson
- 19Stirling
- 20Campbell
- 21Gaston
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 661
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).
Booking
Josh Campbell (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Campbell (Arbroath).
Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Stirling.
Booking
Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Josh Campbell (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by James Murphy (Arbroath).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) for a bad foul.
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Greig Spence.
Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
James Murphy (Arbroath) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Andy Stirling replaces Kevin Cawley.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Campbell replaces David Gold.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Booking
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Match report to follow.