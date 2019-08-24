Scottish Championship
Alloa0Arbroath1

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 4Deas
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 7CawleySubstituted forStirlingat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 10Trouten
  • 6HetheringtonBooked at 77mins
  • 11FlanniganBooked at 65mins
  • 17O'Hara
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forThomsonat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Brown
  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnel
  • 22Stirling
  • 31Henry

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7GoldSubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 18Murphy
  • 6WhatleyBooked at 63mins
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forKaderat 76'minutes
  • 11Linn
  • 14SpenceSubstituted forDorisat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Doris
  • 12Kader
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Wilson
  • 19Stirling
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Gaston
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
661

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).

Booking

Josh Campbell (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Campbell (Arbroath).

Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Stirling.

Booking

Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Josh Campbell (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by James Murphy (Arbroath).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) for a bad foul.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Michael McKenna.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Greig Spence.

Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

James Murphy (Arbroath) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Andy Stirling replaces Kevin Cawley.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Campbell replaces David Gold.

Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Booking

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33008269
2Morton32019726
3Ayr32015326
4Dundee31203215
5Arbroath31112204
6Inverness CT311135-24
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

