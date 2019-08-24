Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Ayr United v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6GegganBooked at 76mins
- 15Bell
- 16AdamsSubstituted forMuirheadat 71'minutes
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowanSubstituted forMcGuffieat 57'minutes
- 7MoffatSubstituted forDoolanat 70'minutes
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 2Muirhead
- 4Kerr
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 19Hare-Reid
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 5Brownlie
- 4Kilday
- 3Holt
- 8KiddSubstituted forHamiltonat 70'minutes
- 6PybusBooked at 82mins
- 7Murray
- 10OliverSubstituted forLyonat 16'minutes
- 11DobbieSubstituted forIrvingat 79'minutes
- 19El BakhtaouiBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 9Hamilton
- 14McCarthy
- 15Lyon
- 21Irving
- 26Luissint
- 30Burns
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 2,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Queen of the South).
Booking
Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Ross Irving replaces Stephen Dobbie.
Attempt saved. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Booking
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ross Doohan.
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ayr United).
Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Aaron Muirhead replaces Jamie Adams because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Jack Hamilton replaces Lewis Kidd.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Kris Doolan replaces Michael Moffat.
Booking
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Queen of the South).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Luke McCowan.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).
Darren Lyon (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Hand ball by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ayr United 1, Queen of the South 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Queen of the South 0.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South).
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
