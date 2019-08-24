Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Clyde v Falkirk
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Howie
- 4Petkov
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 7Lyon
- 8McStaySubstituted forWallaceat 85'minutes
- 6GrantBooked at 51mins
- 11LoveSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 10LamontSubstituted forJohnstonat 87'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Smith
- 15Johnston
- 21McGee
Falkirk
- 1Bell
- 2DoyleSubstituted forJohnstoneat 74'minutes
- 15Toshney
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 21TelferBooked at 40mins
- 6GomisBooked at 8mins
- 12TidserSubstituted forMacLeanat 45'minutes
- 14LongridgeSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
- 9McManus
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 7Connolly
- 8McShane
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 16Miller
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Chris Johnston replaces Mark Lamont.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Tony Wallace replaces Chris McStay.
Foul by Denny Johnstone (Falkirk).
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.
Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Denny Johnstone replaces Michael Doyle.
Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).
Darren Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Darren Smith replaces Ally Love.
Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.
Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Booking
Ray Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Lyon.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 1, Falkirk 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Ross MacLean replaces Michael Tidser.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Aidan Connolly replaces Louis Longridge.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 1, Falkirk 0.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Conor Sammon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).